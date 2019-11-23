Wrekin candidate seeks out student vote

Dylan Harrison, who is challenging The Wrekin seat for Labour, was outside Telford College's Haybridge campus in Wellington speaking to students as they headed into their lectures.

"It was great to meet with students at Telford College this morning," he said.

"I am trying to meet as many people across the constituency as possible during the campaign.

"We had a good reception from students and encouraged as many as possible to register to vote.

"Students are concerned about their future employment and about the impact of climate change."

Mr Harrison will be challenging Conservative Mark Pritchard, who has held the seat since 2005.

Mr Pritchard will be defending a majority of 9,564. Also standing will be Liberal Democrat Thomas Janke.