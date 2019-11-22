Telford Sleep Out to raise money for the homeless tonight

The Telford Sleep Out will see participants walk from Tesco in Hadley to Asda Donnington. The walk will begin at 5.30pm.

Once at Asda, a mini music pop and rock festival will place from 7pm to 10.30pm, showcasing local talent.

Everyone participating in the Sleep Out will be able to pitch their home for the night using boxes, tents and any other materials to help keep them dry and warm.

Fliss Mercer, assistant director for commercial services, said: “Raising funds for such a worthwhile cause is vital at this time of the year. As the weather gets colder we need to think about those who do not have a safe, secure and warm home to go to at the end of the day.

"Reducing homelessness and rough sleeping in the borough is one of the Council’s key priorities, and we are committed to tackling and preventing it with the support of our partnersand we have just secured an additional £45,000 of cold weather grant funding to continue this work.

"I’m delighted to be taking part in this year’s Big Sleep Out event to raise awareness of homelessness and to show my personal support and appreciation for the tireless work that our local housing charities do throughout the year.”

For anyone still wishing to take part in the sleep out visit telfordbigsleepout.org.uk/register

People can also make a donation directly through homeless.telford.gov.uk