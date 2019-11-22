More than 6,000 get active as part of Telford Campaign

This summer, the Let's Get Telford Active campaign saw people take to parks, village halls, community centres and sporting facilities to try out new sports.

The Let’s Get Telford Active campaign funded more than 20 community groups to hold sessions around rugby, tai chi, cricket, BMX riding, walking and running.

Each event aimed to provide a fun and friendly way for people to develop a love for activity if they are out of practice.

Liz Noakes, director of public health, said: “Events across Telford and Wrekin have sprung up, giving people of different ages and backgrounds a chance to get together to find something they love and develop a habit for activity.

“We’re lucky to have so many passionate people in our communities helping to create these events, many of which will be taking place again next year.”

It comes as Telford & Wrekin is ranked top among the entire country for the increase in the number of people classed as ‘active.’

The Active Lives Adult Survey by Sport England revealed recently that the number of adults exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, has increased by 11 per cent compared to the previous 12 months.

Ms Noakes said: "Looking after and improving the health and wellbeing of resident’s needs to be everybody’s business.

We’ll be working with volunteers and community groups even more in the future, as we can see from the Let’s Get Telford Active campaign, they play a vital role in keeping people fit and well.”

During the Let's Get Telford Active campaign, 120 people signed up to Netball England’s Workplace Netball League, 300 took part in Telford Hornet’s Touch Rugby sessions, 250 took part in Dawley Council Holiday Activities, 350 people went to Allscott Heath Sports Club’s open day, 220 took part in the Wellington Wellbeing Picnic, 400 people took part in 5K borough runs and 130 took part in Wrekin Riders Novice sessions.

The campaign also helped to build four all-weather running tracks at Lawley Primary School, Wrockwardine Wood C.E. Junior School, Lightmoor Village Primary School and Grange Park Primary School, which was opened by Paralympic gold medalist Mickey Bushell.