Telford Age UK launches appeal to mark 70th anniversary

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s Platinum Appeal has a target of £150,000 and all money raised will go to the independently funded charity’s work with the elderly in the county.

Launching the appeal at the gallery’s balcony on Monday, Heather Osborne, Chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “The increasing numbers and needs of older people mean it’s really important that we are able to continue to grow. We know that funding can’t come solely from local authorities as they are struggling too, so we are looking at ways we can grow and develop and meet those needs.

“Ten years ago there were 110,000 older people in Shropshire, making up 24 per cent of the population. By 2026 this will have risen to 28 per cent and will stand at over a third in 10 to 15 years.”

The Platinum Appeal, which runs until November 2021, covers three main areas of service: Information & Advice, Dementia Support and Loneliness.

Heather added: “Loneliness is a massive issue in society today and our befriending service has been running since we started in 1950.

“People tell us: ‘Many of us would be lost without people like you…’ and describe our services as a ‘life-saver.’ By supporting our Platinum Appeal and helping us reach our £150,000 target you will be helping the people who really need us.

“Last year we raised £3.25 million in benefits for older people and in terms of dementia support we estimate that 7,000 people need our help.

“In addition to our 11 Dementia Drop-ins there is also a need for respite and support for carers so it’s crucial we expand those services.”

Phil Scoggins, museum interpretation officer at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, said: “We were delighted to host this event for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin in our balcony space, where our new exhibition Lost Shrewsbury will be launching on Saturday at 1.30pm.”