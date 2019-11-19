Care homes join in with our toy appeal

For the fifth year running the Shropshire Star has joined forces with our partners at Storage King to bring a little joy to youngsters who might be facing a difficult time this Christmas by collecting toys from our generous band of readers.

And we are delighted to reveal that the Rotherwood Healthcare group is on board this year, and will be collecting toys at its St George's Park and Roden Hall care homes in Telford.

Toys donated to this year's appeal will be shared between Hope House children's hospice, The Harry Johnson Trust, The Movement Centre, Telford Young Carers, and the children's ward at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

John Fennell, chief executive of Rotherwood, said the care homes had a very close relationship with local nursery schools, and regularly invited children in to visit.

"Seeing the interaction between our residents and those youngsters has been a joy to see, and that's why we're wanting to give something back," he said.

"What we are going to do is collect toys across both our homes in Shropshire, and encourage residents, staff and their families and friends to donate something, to give something back to children of all ages.

"We have seen how this appeal has done so much to help children since it was launched, and we're hoping we can make a significant contribution to ensure it is the best year yet."

We are collecting brand new toys, games, books and other gifts suitable for children of all ages.

Advertising

Anybody able to help can donate their toys at the following collection points:

*Shropshire Star, Ketley Business Park, Waterloo Road, Telford, TF1 5HU

*Shropshire Star, 2, Bellstone, Shrewsbury SY1 1HX

*Storage King, Archers Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, SY1 3GA.