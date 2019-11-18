Telford's Finn finishes junior karting career in style

Charlton School pupil Finn Robinson, 15, followed up is recent World Stoxkart Championship with a hat-trick of wins at the final race meet of the season.

He won the I Factor and asphalt titles, and accumulated enough points to be crowned national points champion.

His mum Ema said: "He had a lead by a couple of car length, so it was a steady lead. He did well to win it.

"It was his last race meet with the juniors so it's a nice way to finish after five years."

Stoxkarts are based around a 390cc Honda 4 stroke engine with a centrifugal clutch, and are raced around an oval track on either shale or tarmac.

They can reach speeds of up to 50mph and a lap of a track can be completed in just over 18 seconds.

Finn is now hoping to pursue motor racing professionally and has applied for a Prodrive racing apprenticeship, and also received a grant from Telford & Wrekin Council towards his racing next year.