Telford's Finn finishes junior karting career in style
A motor racing prodigy has rounded off his junior career in style by scooping three more championship titles.
Charlton School pupil Finn Robinson, 15, followed up is recent World Stoxkart Championship with a hat-trick of wins at the final race meet of the season.
He won the I Factor and asphalt titles, and accumulated enough points to be crowned national points champion.
His mum Ema said: "He had a lead by a couple of car length, so it was a steady lead. He did well to win it.
"It was his last race meet with the juniors so it's a nice way to finish after five years."
Stoxkarts are based around a 390cc Honda 4 stroke engine with a centrifugal clutch, and are raced around an oval track on either shale or tarmac.
They can reach speeds of up to 50mph and a lap of a track can be completed in just over 18 seconds.
Finn is now hoping to pursue motor racing professionally and has applied for a Prodrive racing apprenticeship, and also received a grant from Telford & Wrekin Council towards his racing next year.
