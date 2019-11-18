Roadworks outside Telford Shopping Centre delayed due to weather

Northfield Street, which runs outside the bus station, was closed for about three weeks while work related to the centre's new Fashion Quarter was carried out.

There is expected to be one more day of closures in both directions. The closure was set to be in place on Sunday before the road was reopened on Monday, but the work was pushed back due to the weather. The closures will be rescheduled.

The Fashion Quarter has recently reopened to the public, with brands including Next, New Look and H&M taking larger units in the area.