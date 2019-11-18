Road safety under spotlight in Telford for awareness week

Telford & Wrekin Council’s road safety team will be out and about in the borough to focus attention on how to keep our roads safe, as part of the national Road Safety Week.

They will be visiting schools to talk to teachers, parents and children about the importance of seatbelts, safe parking, wearing helmets when cycling, travelling safely in the dark as pedestrians and many other road safety initiatives.

Last year more than 800 children completed their Bikeability training and more than 1,000 children received practical pedestrian training in the borough.

Road safety messages will also be streamed on electronic roadside boards and shared on social media using the hashtag #RoadSafetyWeek2019.

The council has also been delivering road safety schemes at a number of schools as part of its Pride in Our Community programme, addressing concerns around traffic speeds, pedestrian safety and inappropriate parking.

Further road safety schemes improving school warning road markings and warning signs, highlighting crossing points and additional safety measures are due to be completed by the end of the year at a number of other schools.

Competition

In partnership with DENSO, a local automotive company and Shropshire Star, the council has also encouraged primary schools across the borough to enter a competition to create road safety messages for display on a prominent traffic roundabout at Hortonwood that is sponsored by DENSO.

About 30 designs were submitted and four overall winners have been chosen in four different categories; Be Bright Be Seen, Bikeability, Pedestrain Safety, Seatbelt Safety.

Their winning designs will be promoted as part of national Road Safety Week, ahead of them going to be displayed on the living wall for the community to see.

Angie Astley, assistant director customer and neighbourhood services at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Small things, such as staying safe as a pedestrian at night, keeping to the speed limits when driving, being aware of cyclists, can prevent accidents and we are delighted to work with the primary schools across the borough to showcase this.

“All year round, our road safety teams regularly visit schools and local groups to promote road safety messages – educating children and young people, teachers, parents and carers.

“As part of our Pride in Our Community programme, we’ve also been carrying out safety improvements around schools and to roads, footpaths, street lights all around the borough so people can travel more safely on our roads.

“National Road Safety Week is an opportunity to highlight what we are responsible for and to encourage everyone to play their part in making our streets safer, with fewer accidents."

For more about road safety education and awareness, go to telford.gov.uk/info/20463/road_safety/492/road_safety_education