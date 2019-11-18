Memorial football tournament in Telford teenager's honour raises thousands for cystic fibrosis

Mechanic Lee Hill, from Sutton Hill, was 19 when he died after being hit by a bus last year.

Since then Lee's parents and their friends have held two fun days including football tournaments to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The first was held just seven weeks after Mr Hill's death and raised £2,450 with a football tournament and associated entertainment and food, but the organisers wanted to do it again when they had more time to prepare.

A bouncy castle, stalls, raffle, bar and hot food helped raise money at the second, expanded event at Hadley Learning Community on July 28.

Six football teams took part including a veterans’ team which Mr Hill's father Chris played for.

Britannia FC took home the Lee Hill Memorial Shield, sponsored by No Gym Required.

Organiser Dave Simmonds, who has worked with Lee's parents Chris Hill and Kelly Duffy, said the group had aimed just to beat last year's total of £2,450.

He said they would have been happy to make £2,500 for the charity, and were "gobsmacked" when they in fact counted out £4,350.

An auctioned Fernando Torres shirt that sold for £1,700 made up much of that total.

The organisers thanked everyone who supported the endeavour, and said they plan to hold the tournament again.