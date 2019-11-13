Telford firefighters turn dream into reality for new 'recruit' Charlie , 10 - with pictures

Charlie Humphreys is living with spina bifida, scoliosis and other complex conditions.

He has dreamed of being a firefighter and with the help of specialist charity Rays of Sunshine and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Charlie was able to get into character.

The 10-year-old visited Telford Central Fire Station where he was given his own uniform and a close look at the fire engine, and joined the team for tea and toast.

Charlie's skills and passion were tested through some hands-on experience alongside the crew.

Charlie in his uniform with firefighters and Rays of Sunshine member.

To end his experience on a high, Charlie was presented with a certificate, special medal and honorary membership of the Blue Watch crew.

Tim Hughes, watch manager for Telford Central said: “We thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Charlie and his family to the station to make his wish of being a firefighter for the day come true.

“All our spirits were lifted by Charlie, he’s an amazingly happy chap despite all the obstacles he faces - we hope he enjoyed his time with us and can wear his uniform with pride as valued member of Blue Watch.”

Charlie getting a first-hand look at some heavy duty equipment

Rays of Sunshine was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people and their families. As part of this they aim to grant wishes young people may have and provide ongoing support in hospital and within the community.

Sophie Washington, Rays of Sunshine ambassador and Wish co-ordinator, said: “Being able to turn a seriously ill child’s wish into a reality is something truly special, and it would not have been possible without everyone at Telford Central. They went above and beyond to make Charlie’s day unforgettable, and we can’t thank them enough.”

Report by Andra Brasovanu