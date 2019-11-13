Menu

Telford council chief welcomes community sites scheme

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Politics | Published:

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies has welcomed the launch of a new programme aimed at sprucing up community sites.

The council is launching its Stronger Communities programme.

The scheme aims to develop physical regeneration initially concentrating on Stirchley, Randlay, Hollinswood, Donnington, Aqueduct, Overdale and Woodside.

The Stronger Communities programme will focus on four key themes including health and care, public realm and the environment, community safety and community capacity.

It will make use of use data which will help build a local picture about what sustainable projects will be required.

Councillor Shaun Davies said: “The development of stronger communities in key areas of the borough is a core focus of our administration.

“We will be seeking to identify potential stronger communities projects that can be delivered to produce early positive results for the wards we have selected.”

In addition high streets across the borough are to be given £5 million boost to help attract shoppers in town centres.

Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington will receive support.

