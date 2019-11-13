Menu

Date set for new council chief exec

By Dominic Robertson

The new chief executive of Telford & Wrekin Council will take up his post in January.

The authority has confirmed that David Sidaway will take up his position on January 8, 2020.

The news comes after he was officially confirmed as the council’s chief executive following a unanimous vote by a meeting of full council on September 19.

Mr Sidaway is currently working a notice period with Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "David is already working closely with the council to ensure that he can have a smooth transition into the organisation in the New Year while he works out the notice at Stoke-on-Trent City Council."

Council interim chief officer Jonathan Rowe added: “We’re delighted to have a date for David’s return to Telford & Wrekin Council and are very grateful to Stoke for releasing David earlier than originally anticipated.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
Chief Reporter

