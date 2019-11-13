Wrekin Brexit Party candidate applauds decision not to fight seats

Dr Lucas, who was ready to challenge Conservative Mark Pritchard in The Wrekin constituency, said Mr Farage had shown great leadership by agreeing not to split the pro-Brexit vote.

Brexit Party leader Mr Farage said he would be withdrawing 317 candidates in seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 General Election to avoid splitting the Leave vote.

But he immediately came under further pressure to also withdraw further candidates in Labour marginals targeted by the Tories.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage

Elaine Adams, who was due to contest the Telford seat, had pre-empted the announcement by saying she would stand down before the decision had been made.

It means the Brexit Party will not be fielding any candidates in Shropshire.

The Wrekin has been held by Mr Pritchard since 2005, who will now be challenged by Labour’s Dylan Harrison and Liberal Democrat Thomas Janke.

Dr Lucas, a dentist based in Eccleshall, said: “I think it’s been a brave decision from Nigel Farage to unilaterally form a Leave alliance.

“He’s put the country before party, and I’m very happy to support that decision.

“However, on a personal level, I think The Wrekin constituency deserves better. None of the candidates currently standing represent a true democratic position.”

Dr Lucas said he would formally withdraw from the race this week, but wanted to put forward his policy proposals on the reorganisation of Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital before he did so.

Mrs Adams, a former journalist, announced she would be withdrawing from the race before Mr Farage’s announcement on Monday.

The Telford seat has been held by Conservative Lucy Allan since 2015.

Ms Allan, a vocal eurosceptic, retained the seat with a majority of 720 in 2017 – when Mr Farage’s previous party, Ukip, did not contest the seat.

Mrs Adams said she was standing down to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote in a marginal constituency.

“We cannot allow the Labour Party into power by default,” she said.

“The Brexit Party and Nigel Farage have done so much to change politics for good.”

The Telford seat will now be contested by Ms Allan, Labour’s Katrina Gilman and Shana Roberts who is standing for the Liberal Democrats.