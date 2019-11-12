Menu

Brexit Party's Telford candidate pulls out to avoid splitting Leave vote

By Mark Andrews | Telford | News | Published:

Telford's Brexit Party candidate has pulled out of the General Election, saying she did not want to split the Leave vote.

Elaine Adams

Former journalist Elaine Adams had been selected to fight the key marginal, which has been held by Conservative Lucy Allan since 2015.

But Mrs Adams said: "I am standing down as the Parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party as I do not want to 'split the vote' in Telford, a marginal constituency.

"We cannot allow the Labour Party into power by default. The Brexit Party and Nigel Farage have done so much to change politics for good."

Ms Allan, retained the Telford seat with a majority of 720 over Labour's Kuldip Sahota at the 2017 election.

Katrina Gilman will contest the seat for Labour at the next election, while Shana Roberts is standing for the Liberal Democrats.

