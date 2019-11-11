New contract to aid Telford abuse victims

Following a tender process Citizens Advice Telford & Wrekin will work closely with Telford & Wrekin Council to launch community-based support for victims of domestic abuse and their children.

Grants up to the value of £5,000 will be available to help local groups new or existing to set up support networks locally to support victims of domestic abuse.

The strategy centres on improving services working with the local community so that the right support is provided to everyone affected.

“I am delighted that Telford & Wrekin Council and Citizens Advice Telford & Wrekin will be working together on this agenda,” said Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet champion for Domestic Violence.

“I am also very proud that Telford is a White Ribbon Town, supporting the national campaign against male violence against women.”