Deer struck in two-car Telford crash
A deer has had to be put down after being struck in a crash involving two cars in Telford.
The collision happened near Horsehay Village Golf Centre, in Wellington Road, Horsehay at about 8.30pm on Sunday.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene along with police and ambulance crews.
The incident resulted in a closure of part of the carriageway.
Watch manager Steve Godfrey, of Wellington Fire Station, said: "Sadly the deer did not survive. It was put down by a responsible person.
"The matter was left in the hands of the police and we left the scene."
