Deer struck in two-car Telford crash

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

A deer has had to be put down after being struck in a crash involving two cars in Telford.

The collision happened near Horsehay Village Golf Centre, in Wellington Road, Horsehay at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene along with police and ambulance crews.

The incident resulted in a closure of part of the carriageway.

Watch manager Steve Godfrey, of Wellington Fire Station, said: "Sadly the deer did not survive. It was put down by a responsible person.

"The matter was left in the hands of the police and we left the scene."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

