Deer struck in two-car Telford crash

The collision happened near Horsehay Village Golf Centre, in Wellington Road, Horsehay at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene along with police and ambulance crews.

The incident resulted in a closure of part of the carriageway.

Watch manager Steve Godfrey, of Wellington Fire Station, said: "Sadly the deer did not survive. It was put down by a responsible person.

"The matter was left in the hands of the police and we left the scene."