Nearly 200 lampposts missed in Telford LED upgrade

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council has worked for five years to convert its “obsolete” lanterns to LEDs, which would also save money and electricity.

But Prysmian Cables and Systems, on behalf of Telford and Wrekin Council, counted the streetlights and found 176, belonging to the parish, that still need LEDs.

Parish councillors will meet next week to decide what action to take.

Clerk Ralph Morgan said: “Over the last five years this parish council has had a programme to replace all the lanterns with LED lights as the old lanterns were obsolete and it was getting difficult to replace them.

“This came in at £128,000 so the cost was spread over five years to ensure that no additional cost burden was put on the tax payer.

“However, Prysmian were recently asked by Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out a physical count of streetlights and it now appears that there are another 176 lights which belong to the Parish Council which need LED lanterns that originally were not on the inventory.”

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council is due to meet on Monday, November 11.

The agenda for that meeting adds: “There are also issues with eight other streetlights and the possible requirement to structurally test concrete columns.”

Mr Morgan said councillors will discuss scheduling this work at their next meeting.

A spokesman for Telford and Wrekin Council said: “The survey was completed so we can ensure the inventory is up to date, which is an exercise we have carried out across the borough to include parish-owned lights which the council has been appointed to organise maintenance on their behalf of.

“LED lights not only provide a more reliable source of light, they deliver circa 50 per cent savings in energy and lower maintenance costs.”