Knife Angel coming to Telford

The sculpture, made from more than 100,000 knife blades, aims to raise awareness of knife crime in the UK and to help stop people carrying knives.

The borough will host the Knife Angel for the month of March with the sculpture sited in Southwater.

A programme of workshops for school children and other groups to learn more about the Angel and the effects of knife crime in the community will also be organised.

A spokesman for the council said: "The logistics of getting the Knife Angel to Telford will be a big operation, involving transport from its previous location, off-loading the 27 foot tall angel and swinging it into place; securing it into place and security of the sculpture.

"If there are any businesses who wish to help with the logistics of the project then please email highways@telford.gov.uk to discuss further."

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for neighbourhood services and enforcement, said: “Knife crime is a major issue across the UK. The Angel symbolises the effects of knife crime on people who carry knives, their families and friends and their communities.

“We are very happy to support this impressive initiative to raise awareness of the effects of knife crime and play a part in helping to prevent this.

“Seeing the Knife Angel and other supporting activities will hopefully further open people’s eyes to this important issue.”