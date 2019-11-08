'Having a giraffe?': Telford pupils collecting bottle caps to show importance of recycling

Ercall Wood Academy have had a large hollow giraffe installed as part of its recycling challenge.

The 6ft tall creation, named Juicy Lucy, is on loan from The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, and pupils have been challenged to fill it with bottle tops.

Mary Jennings, head of RE and ethics at Ercall Wood Academy, said: "We are asking everyone to bring in as many bottle tops as possible.

James Salter 15, Emily Kirkham 15, with Juicy Lucy

"From Monday there will be another challenge – counting them. Students are convinced the number will be hard to beat as schools across the country aim to do this."

The school said it was using the challenge as a way to teach youngsters about recycling.

Ms Jennings said: "The project is part of our new ethics course, where we have been studying our role in the world, especially thinking about environmental issues such as plastics.

"This is a practical way in which we can demonstrate not only our concern, but also do something positive as well."