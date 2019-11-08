Gift card warning as Mothercare Telford begins its closing down sale

In a statement today, staff at the shop said they were thankful to customers for their support.

It comes days after it was confirmed that the chain will close all its 79 shops in the UK, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

It has not yet been revealed exactly when the stores will close.

The closing down sale began today and management said they were clearing all of their stock before closing.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

A spokesman for Mothercare Telford said: "We’d like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.

Demand

"This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high."

Advertising

The retailer filed a notice to appoint administrators for the UK division on Monday.

However, it is still holding discussions "to ensure that the group has an ongoing retail presence in the UK", the company said on Tuesday.

The group is understood to be looking at options which could include finding a partner to keep the Mothercare brand alive online, or a supermarket that has space to sell Mothercare-branded products.

Mothercare said it had raised £3.2 million from a group of existing investors, including its biggest shareholder, sheep farmer and investment banker Richard Griffiths.

Advertising

Job help will be given to Mothercare staff says council

Members of staff at Telford Mothercare will be helped to find new employment, bosses at Telford & Wrekin Council have said.

There are 27 staff at the Bridge Retail Park shop whose jobs are at risk because of the closure of Mothercare stores across the country.

Today Telford & Wrekin Council said it was committed to supporting them to find jobs elsewhere.

It comes days after it was confirmed the shop will close. Administrators confirmed that the brand will close all its 79 shops in the UK, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the borough economy, said: “Our businesss advisor from the Marches Growth Hub has visited Telford’s Mothercare store to offer support to their 27 staff in finding alternative employment.”