Father Christmas coming to Telford's European Market for first time

Father Christmas himself will be taking pride of place at the annual market this year, meeting families at a specially decorated chalet.

The market will run from November 21 until December 23 this year, and will again include a host of Christmas-themed stores and European treats.

Little ones will be able to meet Father Christmas from 11am until 7pm. There is no need to book, although queueing systems may be in place during busier periods.

Entry costs £7, and parents will be able to take their own photos of their children with Father Christmas.

The event is now in its fourth year, although it is the first time they have had their own Santa Claus.

The market will again be organised by Telford & Wrekin Council and Retail Alternatives.

Last year's event saw a slightly delayed opening due to "extreme" high winds.

But that didn't stop thousands of people coming out to enjoy old favourites including mulled wine, Dutch cheese and German sausage.