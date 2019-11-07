Telford's Tree of Light raises £13,000

Members of the Rotary group packed over 2500 envelopes which have been posted to the people who marked the loss of their loved ones last year.

Apart from Severn Hospice the 2019 campaign will support Hope House Hospice, Man in Place, Climbing Out, Riding for the Disabled and Telford Samaritans.

This year will see a number of changes for the Tree of Light.

A new tree will be installed for the Christmas 2019 campaign, which will now be located in New Row.

Organisers said when the current building work is completed, the new location will provide a higher ceiling and wider mall, enhancing the overall presentation.

An old display which has been used for the last 15 years will also be designed and built in time for the switch on.

Amazing

Peter Seaward, chairman of the Rotary Clubs of Telford & District Trust Fund, said they were really happy with the funds raised so far.

Advertising

"It's quite amazing how people can continue to be so generous and look forward filling our forms in.

"The good causes are changed each year, but we support local causes. Every penny raised from the public is given to local causes."

The names of those remembered are displayed around the Tree of Light in Telford Shopping Centre, as well as in Wellington, Dawley, Madeley, Ironbridge and Oakengates. The names will be published in the Telford Journal and on the Tree of Light website.

The Rotary Clubs of Ironbridge, Telford Centre, The Wrekin and Wellington will switch on the lights for 2019 in New Row at Telford Shopping Centre at 4.30pm on November 14.

The Salvation Army band will play Christmas Carols from 4pm and the Tree will be switched on by Norma Ross of Severn Hospice.