Telford youngsters lined up for share of £41,000 cash

The 45 young adults and teenagers will get the money as part of the Telford & Wrekin Council's Leader & Cabinet Members' Young Person Grant Scheme at an award ceremony in Southwater One on November 28.

The young people who were successful have been invited to an award's ceremony at the end of the month where they will meet the council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, and cabinet members.

Just over 40 per cent of grants will be awarded in the sporting category, 27 per cent from performing arts, with the remainder looking for support with education and training.

Of the successful applicants, 28 are aged under 16 with the remaining 17 aged up to 25.

Over 150 children and young people have been awarded from a total of over £41,000 since the award was created in 2017.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: "We are excited to meet the successful applicants at the event later this month. We always enjoy hearing the stories about the young people who will benefit from the grant scheme.

"We are reaching a much broader range of young people in the borough and recognising their invaluable support networks and supporting them to achieve in lots of different skills.

"This year we were keen to receive applications from children and young people who have the desire to overcome challenging circumstances to enable them to achieve their aspirations.

"We had some really good applications this year and shortlisting was tough but we're really pleased to be able to help those who will be receiving grant money."

Any applicants who have been unsuccessful or missed the application can apply again in 2020.