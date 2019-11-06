Telford homes without water after electrical fault

People in the New Works, Huntington, Little Wenlock and Lawley Village areas of the borough were without water from about 11am to 1.30pm on Tuesday, when their supply from Severn Trent Water stopped.

The company said an "electrical fault" on its network was causing supply interruptions which led to some customers having discoloured water shortly after the problem was fixed.

After the supply had been restored, a statement released by Severn Trent Water said: "We are happy to say that supplies should now be restored to customers affected in this area.

"Your water may be slightly discoloured at first. This is nothing to worry about and running your cold kitchen tap slowly for 20 minutes should help clear this.

"We thank you for your patience while we worked to fix this."

The water company previously said: "Due to an electrical fault that has affected our network, customers in the New Works, Huntington, Little Wenlock and Lawley Village areas of Telford may be experiencing supply interruptions.

"Our team are working as hard as they can and we have a tanker on its way to get you back on supply as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and will update you when we have more information."