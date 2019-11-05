Advertising
Two vehicle crash near retail park in Telford
Two vehicles were involved in a crash near a retail park in Telford.
Emergency services were called out to the scene at around 2.30pm today to reports of a two vehicle collision near the roundabout at the Wrekin Retail Park, near Wellington.
One fire appliance was sent from Wellington station and the police also attended.
Police said the incident was damage only and there were no casualties.
