Menu

Advertising

Two vehicle crash near retail park in Telford

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published:

Two vehicles were involved in a crash near a retail park in Telford.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at around 2.30pm today to reports of a two vehicle collision near the roundabout at the Wrekin Retail Park, near Wellington.

One fire appliance was sent from Wellington station and the police also attended.

Police said the incident was damage only and there were no casualties.

Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News