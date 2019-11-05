£1.2 million Gower restoration on drawing board

The Gower building has been used as a miners' hospital, a school and a youth club but is now in poor condition.

Despite community volunteers working hard, it will take a big investment to get it back into use.

The building and land is owned by Telford & Wrekin Council, which has pledged £650,000 towards renovation of the building.

Now St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council is proposing to take on a £700,000 public public board loan to cover the cost of the refurbishment.

Council tax would increase by an average of 35p a week to help fund the project, and residents in the area are being asked if they support the move.

Understanding

A spokeswoman for the council said: "The parish council are seriously considering this option and we need to know our residents' views on the matter. We want to get a better understanding of the level of support for the project and help us with the decision to take on the responsibility for the project."

Those who wish to share their opinion can contact the parish office by emailing clerk@stgeorgesandpriorslee-pc.gov.uk or by calling 01952 567700.

As part of the plans, the parish council would move into the Gower, as well as managing the premises.

The building would provide space for a new parish council office and chamber, three large community rooms to hire, with a kitchen, café and bar facilities. There would also be an outdoor space for community use.