New sculpture dances into position in Telford town centre - in pictures

The bronze work by Wellington sculptor Jacob Chandler will be taking centre stage in Telford’s town centre, with the official ceremony revealing the piece taking place at 6pm on Thursday November 7.

Last Thursday it was expertly delivered and winched into place ahead of its big unveiling. The sculpture, currently wrapped to conceal its detail, certainly raised eyebrows with passers-by looking on and discussing the potential contents of the mysterious package.

Mr Chandler, aged Jacob, 25, was commissioned to create an iconic piece of art which will stand at the entrance to the brand-new Fashion Quarter.

He is already an award-winning artist and boasts a high commendation from the Royal Birmingham Society of Arts. The inspiration for his work comes from his cousin, who trained to be a ballerina at Elmhurst, associate school of the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

He was 22 when he received the commission and has been creating the artwork over the course of the past three years.

Speaking when the unveiling date was revealed Glynn Morrow, Telford Centre manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support not only a local but a highly talented young artist. Jacob who has lived in Telford all his life, won the commission against stiff national competition.

“We wanted to find a sculptor that could create an important unique and bespoke piece of art, Jacob has done this and we are very excited to showcase his work here at Telford Centre.”