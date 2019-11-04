Advertising
More than £2,000 is pledged to MP's Future Fit campaign
More than £2,000 has been pledged towards a campaign to mount a legal challenge against the controversial Future Fit scheme.
More than 90 people have made pledges to the campaign on CrowdJustice set up by Telford MP Lucy Allan.
The campaign is aiming to raise £3,000 in order to get a barrister’s opinion on whether there are grounds to issue a judicial review.
Last month Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave the go-ahead for Future Fit to proceed with Shropshire’s main emergency centre in Shrewsbury and an ‘A&E Local’ in Telford.
The terms of an ‘A&E Local’ have not yet been fully defined, although NHS England has suggested it would only be open for “core hours”.
Many campaigners fear it will lead to a downgrade of services.
The crowdfunding page can be found at crowdjustice.com/case/save-telfords-hospital-services-stop-future-fit
