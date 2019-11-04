Delays as next phase of roadworks begin outside Telford Shopping Centre

Northfield Street, which runs outside Telford Bus Station, has been closed in one direction since October 23.

Today the direction of the closure has switched, meaning traffic can no longer travel towards Malinsgate Police Station.

Instead they have to travel along the box road, along Grange Central.

But traffic lights and bus stops along that road is causing tailbacks all the way to the International Centre.

A motorist said: "The roads were at a standstill because of traffic lights letting people off the short stay car park.

"Grange Central wasn't built as a main road and it just can't cope with this volume of cars."

Work will continue on Northfield Street until November 14. Car parks are still accessible while work continues.