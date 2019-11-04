Consultations start on Telford buildings of interest

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet agreed to open a consultation about the inclusion criteria last month, and Carolyn Healy, the cabinet member responsible for tourism and heritage, pointed out the list hadn’t been updated since the 1980s.

A proposed assessment form has been published and, in an open consultation letter, Built Heritage specialist Penny McKnight asks for feedback on it.

She also points out that only “substantially complete” buildings are currently allowed on the “Buildings of Local Interest” list, and asks whether the rule should be relaxed.

Ms McKnight writes that it is too early to send in suggestions for buildings to include.

“We will start inviting nominations and amendments early in 2020,” she writes.

“Before we begin the review and ask for nominations for inclusion on the list, we are seeking your views on the proposed selection criteria to ensure they are fit for purpose within our area.”

She adds that BLIs are defined by the council as having “special architectural or historic interest at a local level”.

The proposed assessment form states that “buildings must be substantially complete to be included on the local list”, but Ms McKnight asks respondents: “Do you think there are any circumstances in which a building that is not ‘substantially complete’ should be included?”

The form will ask for assessments of buildings’ architectural, artistic, historic and archaeological interest. Local value – whether the building is particularly characteristic of Telford and Wrekin, serves as a landmark or is important to the identity of the community – will also be assessed.

Ms McKnight asks: “Are there any other categories of buildings that contribute to the special identity of the Telford and Wrekin area?”

She also asks whether the proposed form is clear and usable.

Introducing the consultation at cabinet, Councillor Healy, the member responsible for tourism and heritage, said: “Community involvement, through ward councillors, town and parish councils is really important to this process.

“It’s a great opportunity to tell the stories and celebrate the rich heritage of our borough.”

Locally-listed buildings will not have legal protection, like the Grade-I and -II buildings listed by English Heritage, but the authority’s planning department will keep buildings’ status in mind when considering planning applications.

Information about the BLI list and the selection criteria consultation is available at Telford.gov.uk in a section titled “Listed buildings, conservation areas and heritage assets”.

The consultation is open until Wednesday, December 11.