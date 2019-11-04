About 30 miles of footpaths and 17 miles of roads improved in Telford this year

Major schemes completed to date include improvements to the A442, A5223 and a number of key roundabouts.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The condition of our roads is above the regional and national averages and this is something we can all be proud of.

“We are committed to making our roads even better and to keep Telford and Wrekin moving – our contractor Balfour Beatty has done a great job since joining us in April 2019.

“As a result of the work carried out so far in a number of locations and the high quality of workmanship, the roads are visibly better, safer and with an extended life.

“We know there’s still more to do and we will be working hard in the coming months to make further improvements.

“I also encourage people to let us know about any issues they spot.”

Paul Raynor, contract manager for Balfour Beatty, said: “We’ve had an excellent start since being appointed Telford & Wrekin Council’s sole contractor on highways. We’ve achieved everything we’ve planned so far and we’ve got even more ambitious plans going forward.

“Our aim is to continue to work closely with the council to deliver our commitments on a ‘getting it right first-time’ approach – as this helps the council save significantly but also improves satisfaction for all road users.”

As part of the contract, Balfour Beatty has committed to cleaning out all 33,000 drains in the borough in just 12 months – and have already managed to clean 15,000.

This is due to an intelligence-based cleaning programme that has been implemented, with each of the drains being digitally mapped with silt levels recorded.

Further major improvements are planned on the A442 from Stirchley to Randlay.