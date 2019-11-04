£300,000 project sees 19 Telford parks resurfaced

Telford & Wrekin Council has invested the money to replaced the rubber safety surfacing on 19 playgrounds.

Changing weather conditions and repeated heavy use take their toll on the rubber playground surfaces and, whilst the council carries out routine repairs as part of its general maintenance of playgrounds, this additional investment will see 19 playgrounds fully resurfaced.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment, said: “These playgrounds are well used by local families and visitors, so a bit of wear and tear is to be expected.

"I have been out to see the play area in Millfields and it looks great and will provide a nice soft landing for youngsters.

"It will also be easier to maintain and last a while.”

As well as resurfacing, there will also be an activity trail on footpaths leading to 12 of the play areas.