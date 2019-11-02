Two people hospitalised after four men raid Telford home

The raid happened on Tuesday, October 22, at about 7.30pm at a property in Singleton in Sutton Hill.

Police are investigating and want anyone with information that could help to come forward.

Detective Constable Ian Benjamin, from Telford Proactive CID, said: "This was obviously an incredibly distressing incident for the family in the house at the time and I would urge anyone who may have any information that can help with our enquiries to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 456s of October 22 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.