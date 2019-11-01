15,000 Telford people get active in year

The Active Lives Adult Survey by Sport England revealed that the number of adults exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, has increased by 11 per cent compared to the previous 12 months.

The survey also revealed a drop of 11 per cent in the number of inactive people doing less than 30 minutes activity a week.

The news means that Telford & Wrekin Council has ranked top among the entire country’s local authorities for improving the number of people classed as active.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “This is fabulous news and reflects the rich leisure, green spaces and range of community based clubs and activities that we now have in the borough.

“This is the second time we have been the most improved authority, the last time was in March this year, and suggests that being active is now becoming a habit for many people in Telford and Wrekin.

“Health and wellbeing needs to be everybody’s business, and we are lucky in Telford and Wrekin to have vibrant and active communities, full of passionate people who want to give a helping hand.

“Many of these passionate people, groups and organisations have played a vital role in becoming more active and supporting others to do so - this achievement is not down to the council alone, they deserve to be recognised and congratulated as well.

“Our campaign Let’s Get Telford Active is a perfect example of communities working together to improve people’s health and wellbeing.”

Advertising

Important

More than 6,000 people have taken part in around 20 community run events held this year in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Let’s Get Telford Active Campaign.

Developed by people in communities for people in communities, each event provided a fun and friendly way for people to develop a love for activity if they are out of practice – or even for people to get active for the first time.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for leisure services, said: “As a council we want to support our communities to be active by providing high quality facilities for them to use.

Advertising

“At a time when many other authorities have closed or outsourced their leisure services, we have pledged to keep our facilities open and to invest in them.

“Our pricing policies, including free swimming for under 18’s and £1 swimming for over 50’s and concessionary groups, have helped to make our leisure services accessible as well.”

The recent extension of free swimming to under 18’s by Telford & Wrekin Council has seen a whopping 6,200 children benefiting from free swimming in the borough this year.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “It’s important for people to be active, apart from the obvious benefits to improving physical wellbeing there are a lot of mental health benefits as well.

“Don’t just exercise because you feel you have to. You are more likely to keep it up if you enjoy the activity. Find a group, make friends, there is no need to do it on your own.”