Man jailed for defrauding Telford firm warned over slow legal progress

Jonathan Lucas, 51, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison earlier this year after he admitted defrauding SP Services UK Ltd of £443,887.

Lucas, of Waterloo Close in Priorslee, was the financial controller of the Telford firm and stole the money by paying himself a double salary and fraudulent bonuses.

On Monday, October 28, he was back in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court to prepare for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

This is a type of hearing where orders can be made for the proceeds of criminal activity to be confiscated.

At the preparatory hearing on Monday the court heard that progress in reclaiming the money has been held up, because Lucas has not been able to obtain a mortgage statement for the house in which his partner and children live.

'Not going away'

Lucas' representative Kevin Jones told Judge Anthony Lowe that Lucas has at times had difficulty contacting his partner, who is helping him to obtain the mortgage statement.

Mr Jones said: "It's just proved more difficult than your honour can imagine.

"Mr Lucas has done all he can. For the mortgage statement, he has to rely on others."

The judge told Lucas to tell his partner to "get on with it".

He warned him: "This is not going to go away. There is going to be a hearing and a judge will make a decision. It's better if that decision is made on the best evidence."

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will be held on or after December 2.