Only British passport holders should be able to drive or operate taxis, says Telford councillor

Telford and Wrekin Council officers said applicants have to show that they have a right to work here, but not necessarilly by proving UK citizenship or showing a passport.

Councillor Miles Hosken said British passports ought to be the only acceptable form.

The committee was meeting to approve draft ‘safe and suitable person’ rules to apply to new applications and renewals. The new policy was approved without changes to the citizenship or documentation requirements, and will be subject to a 28-day consultation.

In a report for the committee, public protection manager Anita Hunt and principal licensing officer Suzanne Fisher wrote that the policy has been reviewed following guidance from the Institute of Licensing and the Local Government Association. If implemented, it would extend the ban period for people convicted of violent offences or drug dealing from five to 10 years.

Other offences have also had their bans extended, new offences have been added, and the outright ban on anyone guilty of sex offences, exploitation or crimes resulting in death remains.

The foreword to the draft policy said: “The council’s view of a safe and suitable person is: Honest and trustworthy; Not abusive, violent or threatening; A competent and safe driver; Conversant with the area that they are working in to ensure passengers are carried economically; Able to communicate effectively with passengers and read, speak, write and understand English, and in good physical and mental health.”

Cllr Hosken, who represents the Ercall ward and is jointly the longest-serving councillor in Telford and Wrekin, said: “It’s a very good document.

“I would just like to make a point: There ought to be be an added bullet point on the ‘safe and suitable person’ register.

“I would like to put forward to you that they should be British passport holders.”

He said the addition of that requirement had “never been taken seriously” before.

Ms Fisher said applicants are currently required by law to prove their right to work in the UK.

“We aren’t permitted to issue the licence if they can’t show they have a right to work in this country,” she said.

Donnington councillor Liz Clare, who chairs the Licensing Committee, asked: “But it’s not necessarily a passport?”

Cllr Hosken added: “It ought to be.”

Anita Hunt said the council follows the list of approved documents set out in law.

Acceptable forms of ID, listed at Gov.uk, include British passports and birth or adoption certificates, but also naturalisation certificates and qualifying countries’ passports or identity cards. UK passports for applicants aged between 16 and 90 currently cost £75.50.

Cllr Hosken, a former Licensing chairman, also praised the team for adding drug-driving to the list of offences that earned a ban.

“It’s on the increase and it has been noted on TV and in the press that taxi drivers have been pulled over and tested and found to be on drugs,” he said.