Police extend search for Emma nationwide

Emma Davies, 30, was last seen when she was dropped off in a taxi with her children in St Martin’s Drive in Priorslee in Telford on October 19.

She left St Martin’s Drive with her children at some point during the day, before 6.30pm.

Extensive enquiries are being carried out to find her and now police say they are extending those enquiries nationally.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Taylor said: “It is now over a week since Emma was last seen with her three children and we are becoming increasingly concerned. We know she has links to Blackpool and have carried out enquiries there however, we are now extending our search across the country. If anyone has any information that could help us find her we would urge them to get in contact with us, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, it could prove crucial.

“Last week, the children’s fathers issued a statement urging Emma to bring them home and we would like to reiterate this and directly appeal to Emma to please let us know where she is. She isn’t in any trouble, we just want to make sure her and the children are all ok.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 728s 191019.

Matthew Vince, father of Laylah and Amelie, said: “Emma, we want you all home safe and well as soon as possible. Please make contact with the police so we know you are safe. I really miss Laylah and Amelie and am sure they miss me too.”

Kyle Birch, dad of Kenzie, said: “Please make contact with the police, I need to know that you and Kenzie are safe. It’s been a week since I’ve seen my son. Demi and Henley miss their brother too. Please let us know that you are safe. It’s not too late to put things right. Please come home.”