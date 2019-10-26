Telford young people to receive grants of more than £9,000

There were 63 applications to this year's Telford & Wrekin Council’s Leader & Cabinet Members' Young Person Grant Scheme.

From these applications, 45 grant funds will be awarded, totalling £9,247.70.

The applications were received from a wide range of different specialisms, including an opportunity to train in the construction industry, training as a counsellor, to dance, drama and a whole range of sports.

Just over 40 per cent of grants will be awarded in the sporting category, 27 per cent from performing arts, with the remainder looking for support with education and training.

Of the successful applicants, 28 of them are aged under 16, with the remaining 17 aged 16 to 25.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of the council, said: “We are reaching a much broader range of young people in the borough and recognising their invaluable support networks and supporting them to achieve in lots of different skills.

“This year we were keen to receive applications from children and young people who have the desire to overcome challenging circumstances to enable them to achieve their aspirations.

“We had some really good applications this year and shortlisting was tough but we’re really pleased to be able to help those who will be receiving grant money.”

Successful applicants will receive invitations to the prestigious presentation taking place at Southwater One on November 28 where Councillor Davies hopes to meet some of borough’s most ambitious young residents.