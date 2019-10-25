Third person arrested after Telford pub violence

The disorder, outside the Wren's Nest pub in Ketley on July 27, saw a 15-year-old boy taken to hospital with severe injuries and led to two men in their 30s being arrested, one on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They were later released and remain under investigation, but today West Mercia Police said they have arrested a third person and identified a number of other suspects.

Eleanor Harris of West Mercia Police said that officers have also interviewed multiple witnesses to the violence.

Anyone who saw the disorder or has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 785s of July 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org