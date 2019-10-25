MP seeks assurances on migrant workers

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, told Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid that many businesses and services in Shropshire were struggling to recruit staff.

He said it was important that the county could continue to attract skilled workers from around the world.

Mr Pritchard voiced his concerns during yesterday's delayed debate on the Queen's Speech.

He told Mr Javid: "In Shropshire, in agriculture, in the NHS and in manufacturing, there are many, many vacancies that need to be filled.

"Can we ensure we still attract the very best, the brightest, not only from the domestic jobs market, but from the international community as well, Commonwealth, non-Commonwealth, and from the EU?"

Mr Javid said he was committed to ensuring that British business was still able to recruit workers from abroad.

But he said it was essential that migration was sensibly controlled, which meant ending the policy of free movement from EU countries.

He said: "Britain will always be an open, global, outward looking country, I'm proud of living in a country as diverse as this one."

Mr Javid said the Government had dropped its arbitrary migration targets, and recently introduced new, highly flexible fast-track visas for scientists.

"None of this will change as we leave the EU, we will continue to welcome the best and the brightest from across the world," he added.

"We need to end free movement as we regain control of our borders."