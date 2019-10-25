Fathers appeal for mum and missing children to come home

Emma Davies, 30, of Priorslee, Telford, was last seen around 10.30am last Saturday when she was dropped off in St Martin’s Drive, Telford, with her children.

Police say they believe she left St Martin’s Drive with nine-year-old Laylah, seven-year-old Amelie and one-year-old Kenzie, at some point during the day before 6.30pm.

It is not known whether she left in a vehicle on or on foot.

Amelie and Laylah

Now Matthew Vince, father of Laylah and Amelie, and Kyle Birch, father of Kenzie, have appealed directly for Ms Davies to come home.

Matthew said: “Emma, we want you all home safe and well as soon as possible. Please make contact with the police so we know you are safe. I really miss Laylah and Amelie and am sure they miss me too.”

Kyle said: “Please make contact with the police, I need to know that you and Kenzie are safe. It’s been a week since I’ve seen my son. Demi and Henley miss their brother too. Please let us know that you are safe. It’s not too late to put things right. Please come home.”

Kenzie

Detective Inspector Joanne Woods urged anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: “I would reiterate Matthew and Kyle’s appeals for Emma to bring the children home. If anyone has any information about Emma and her children I would urge them to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 728 191010.