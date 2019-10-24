New appeal as concerns grow for Telford mum, 30, missing with her three children

Emma Davies, aged 30, from Priorslee, in Telford, has been missing with her three children - named as Laylah Vince, aged nine, Amelie Vince, seven, and Kenzie Birch, one - since Saturday.

Telford police said they have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the 30-year-old and her children, however they are "becoming increasingly concerned and are appealing for the public’s help".

Kenzie Birch, 1

Superintendent Paul Moxley urged anyone with information to get in touch, and also issued a direct plea to Ms Davies to contact them.

He said: “Emma has now been missing with her children for five days and it is really important we find them.

"The children’s dads are obviously distraught and want their children home. We’re carrying out a lot of enquiries to try and find the family and I would ask anyone who has seen them, or has information about where they may be, to please get in contact with us.

Emma Davies, 30

“Even if they’re not entirely sure if it is Emma, if they let us know we can check it out, even the smallest piece of information could lead us to find her. I would also appeal to Emma direct to please get in contact with us, she’s not in any trouble. We just want to make sure she and the children are all OK.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 728s 191019.