Expansion of Telford recycling operation approved

Johnsons Aggregates and Recycling, in Ketley, has been restricted to handling 72,000 tonnes a year, but Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning committee approved a bid to raise that to 200,000.

Peter Bond, speaking as agent for the Derbyshire-based company, said the change was needed because the site now was given a permit to handle incinerator bottom ash (IBA) last year, a material which is heavier than standard recycling material because it is transported soaked in water.

He said this would allow the Rock Road facility to operate again after a dormant period, creating at least 15 jobs, but Ketley Parish Council chairman Sam Millward Thomas said concerns remain about noise nuisance and road safety.

He welcomed the fact that a bid to change the weekday start time from 7am to 6am had been withdrawn and the company had agreed to keep lorries off the road between 8.30am and 9.10am and 2.50pm and 3.30pm during term time at Meadows and Newdale Primary Schools.

But he added: “Because the site is situated so close to an S-bend and near the Wren's Nest public house, it is a concern. Large vehicles already have trouble negotiating this part of the road network.

“The transport of heavy materials will damage the local road network. This has been an ongoing concern and nothing has changed in the application to rectify that.”

A planners’ report for the committee said the company had also agreed to contribute a total of £76,000 towards highway maintenance and vehicle-activated warning signs.

Mr Bond acknowledged that some of the site’s neighbours “may wish to see it disappear”, but added that the site’s licence to handle IBA was issued by the Environment Agency last year.

Mr Bond said: “It’s not for the local authority to second-guess the Environment Agency.

“Without a revocation notice, the permission remains in place.”

Committee member Peter Scott said the existing IBA permission was “something we’re stuck with”.

“If we refused this, and it went to appeal, we would lose,” he added.

“We would be in trouble, and be left with the same thing but having to pay costs for the privilege.”

Members voted 5-2 to grant the change of conditions, as recommended by Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers.