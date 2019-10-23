Telford paralympian teams up with seven-year-old Mensa member for book

Danielle Brown MBE, from Telford, who won gold medals in archery at successive paralympic games, has teamed up with Nathan Kai, to create a children's book that asks "How can I be my best self?".

Seven-year-old Nathan, a member of MENSA, said the idea had been born out of his unsuccessful efforts to find a book that could help him develop his potential. Having drawn a blank he approached Danielle when he saw her speaking at an event and asked if they could write their own.

Danielle said: “It really surprised me that there was nothing out there to help children develop strong foundations and become the most successful versions of themselves. Working with Nathan is an awesome experience and together we’ve been able to create something that can really make a difference to children.”

The book encourages children to raise their aspirations and turn dreams into a reality.

It is written for children aged eight and over, and includes highly-illustrated content with messages about how to deal with setbacks and failures, to be self-disciplined and stay focused.

Nathan added: “I’ve always wanted to be an author, and my mother has always held self-development and self-esteem as important, so naturally I was influenced by these healthy core messages.

"I’d been wanting a book like this since before I was seven, a book on how I could be the best I could be at life.

"The experience spurred me on even more to write this book and get it published.

"I’m elated about working with Danielle – together we transmute our learnings, experiences, goals, strategies and mindsets into a positive, inspirational set of messages and motivational hacks to help other children. Children really need these messages, role models and toolkits for success, high self-esteem and happiness in life.”

Danielle and Nathan are now looking forward to bringing the contents to life through workshops and presentations designed to make a lasting impact with children.

The book is available through all major booksellers, as well as through the author’s blogsite http://www.beyourbestself.global