Michelle casts beautiful colours over Telford maternity unit 20 years on

If they were to look up, they would see Michelle's life remembered in four stained glass windows reflecting elements of her short life.

Musical notes represent her love of music. There's Penny the family cat. Her pet dwarf rabbit, with which she spent hours teaching it to do tricks. Pink blossom from a weeping cherry tree in the family garden which was always in full blossom on her birthday, May 3. And more.

It will be exactly 20 years on October 28 since 22-year-old Michelle Wallace, from Lilleshall, died in a road accident when on her way to work.

And now those stained glass windows in the roof of the small glass corridor leading from the main part of the Princess Royal Hospital into the maternity unit have been given a special clean and spruce up thanks to estates manager David Chan.

Dad Chris pops in from time to time to ensure the brass plaque by the entrance which remembers Michelle is polished, and as the anniversary approaches he has ensured it is polished to perfection.

The windows designed and manufactured by Graham Chaplin of Muxton were "opened" in a special ceremony on June 8, 2001.

In the wake of the death of Michelle – known as Shelly by the family – friends and family raised money for equipment at the maternity unit.

The windows reflect aspects of Michelle's life – including a view of The Wrekin, and Penny the family cat.

Mum Pauline, who at the time was the maternity ward clerk, says it was one of the midwives who came up with the idea of the glass windows.

"I think Michelle would have been honoured," she said.

Chris said: "We think they're stunning. They're lovely, especially when the sun is shining on them, with the colours and reflections you get. They're beautiful. I would like to think that more people when they read this will look up at them.

"Others look and wonder what the symbols represent. Each represents an association with something with Michelle's life."

He said Michelle had some wonderful friends, with whom they were still in touch.

The couple, who live in Ketley, are thankful to the hospital which has ensured Michelle's windows and the surrounding area are spotless for the 20th anniversary.

"It never goes away, but you learn to live with it. She is always in our thoughts," said Chris.