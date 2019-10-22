Road closure signs ignored during Telford market

Great Dawley Town Council, in Telford, took over responsibility for the Friday market in 2016 and has 12 stallholders registered.

In the report, town council clerk Clare Turner wrote that a majority of traders would like to see more advertising for the weekly sales in Market Street, Dawley, and 95 per cent of customers would like to see car boot stalls introduced.

But only two thirds of traders feel the road closure is working, and Ms Turner wrote: “There is a massive issue with people ignoring the road closure signs and TRO (traffic regulation order) and continuing to drive both the right way and the wrong way down the High Street.

“This is of concern to the safety of the traders and visitors.”

Presenting her report, Ms Turner told town councillors she had raised this with the police and Telford & Wrekin Council. “It’s illegal and dangerous to do that,” she said.

Positive

High Street is one-way, with “no entry” signs posted at the east end, near the Captain Webb memorial. The TRO, which was granted by Telford & Wrekin Council and predates GDTC taking responsibility for the market, permits the road to be closed between 8am and 4pm on Fridays.

During this time, temporary “road closed” signs are also placed on the carriageway.

Advertising

The report adds that half of the 12 registered stallholders are weekly regulars, with the others attending on an ad-hoc basis. Town council staff carry out an annual check of traders’ paperwork and insurance, and contact them to make sure of their welfare if they do not turn up for trading.

The town council distributed questionnaires about the street market.

Of the nine market traders who returned surveys, seven would like to see the introduction of car boot stalls, the same number would be willing to pay a fee towards promotion, for example in the GDTC newsletter, local press or specialist press, and join a loyalty card scheme. All nine said they would join a trader’ association. Ninety-five percent of the 41 visitors surveyed supported car boot stalls, while 78 per cent felt the road closure was working.

Ms Turner wrote that GDTC’s relationship with traders is now “very positive, and they are very happy to recommend the market to other traders”.