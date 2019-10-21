Telford book signing

May Grainger of Trench will be signing her book at Telford library in Southwater Square at 2pm on November 14.

May’s first book detailed her tough early life in Jamaica, but the follow-up tells of happier times, marrying a British soldier, and the tale of her bringing up three small children, before eventually settling down to civilian life and new challenges.

The first part of her autobiography was called “Montego May” and both books have been written under the name "Lilly May."