Telford book signing

By Toby Neal

A Telford woman is holding a book signing event for the second volume of her autobiography, called Forward Together.

May Grainger of Trench will be signing her book at Telford library in Southwater Square at 2pm on November 14.

May’s first book detailed her tough early life in Jamaica, but the follow-up tells of happier times, marrying a British soldier, and the tale of her bringing up three small children, before eventually settling down to civilian life and new challenges.

The first part of her autobiography was called “Montego May” and both books have been written under the name "Lilly May."

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

