Anti-social behaviour warning from Telford Tigers

The club says it has been made aware of several incidents in Telford Ice Rink on Telford Tigers match nights and says it will take whatever steps necessary to ensure it always stays that way.

In a statement issued after this weekend's game club officials said the Telford Tigers provided a family friendly safe environment for all to be able to enjoy the sport of ice hockey including both the home and away fans.

"The club will take whatever steps necessary to ensure it always stays that way and will not accept any behaviours whatsoever that detract from our fan and supporter experience," officials said.

They warned that neither the club nor the Telford Ice Rink accepted any form of antisocial or aggressive behaviour from any person.

"This also includes personal insults, threatening behaviour and abusive or destructive posts made on any form of social media directed towards club staff, players, club volunteers/stewards and including ice rink staff or officials.

"Please note that any behaviour of this manner, that is contrary to the above will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly."

It is not know what sparked the statement that was posted on the club's website and social media.