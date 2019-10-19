Telford girl, 16, becomes one of RBL's youngest standard bearers

Cadet Corporal Abbi Sharp has been an army cadet for the last four years at Donnington Detachment and has been keen to support the community in a number of events in the local area.

Earlier this year cadets from Donnington attended Oakengates Carnival where Abbi was spotted by members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) as she carried the army cadet force banner.

The Oakengates and district RBL branch has since appointed her deputy standard bearer.

Moira Wallace, branch secretary and Poppy Appeal organiser, said: "All the members said how very impressed they were with Abbi’s professionalism whilst carrying the banner.

Abbi Sharp, 16, with fellow army cadets Courtney Smith, 17 (left) and Mollie Wright, 14 (right)

"We approached the cadets to mentor Abbi and offer further training and support, before asking her to become the branch's deputy standard bearer.”

She will be asked to carry the standard during a number of events throughout the year including funerals and church services.

Abbi, of Hadley, Telford, said: “I am very excited for this unique opportunity and support the growth of young new members to the RBL."

Donnington Detachment Commander Jayne Neale said it was a huge honour for Abbi.

She said: "We work together with the Oakengates branch and they needed somebody to help them. It's a very big honour, particularly for someone so young.

"People think of the RBL as the old guys but there are a lot of younger people coming through.

"She will be taking part in the parade in Oakengates for Remembrance Day and is looking forward to it. She's really chuffed."