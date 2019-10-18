Telford recycling scheme's teething issues should be over - contractor

A number of missed collections have been reported to Telford & Wrekin Council since Veolia introduced its new food waste disposal scheme at the beginning of September.

Despite a successful launch seeing nearly 87 tonnes of waste recycled in the first week, residents have said some disposal crews were missing their bins.

But Veolia said collections are now running efficiently and encouraged people to opt into the new service.

In the first week of the scheme, 86.96 tonnes of food waste were collected and in the first month, waste disposal crews collected nearly 500 tonnes.

Steve Mitchell, Veolia's West Midlands Director, said: “The launch wasn’t without its challenges, but crews have been working extremely hard since early September and collections are now going smoothly.

Essential

“I'd also urge those who have not yet given it a go to try out the new service.

"It really is very simple to do, is so much better for the environment and helps to deliver savings to the council which than has more money to spend on other essential services.”

Advertising

A number of missed collections were reported to the council due to crews not spotting food bins when they drive by, thought to be because they are sometimes hidden behind other containers, a fence or hedge.

Food waste is collected by a different crew and wagon to other waste and recycling collections.

The council is reminding residents to put out all containers for 7am on their collection day and asked to ensure their food caddy is presented so it is easy to spot.